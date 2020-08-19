Coastline Trust Co Sells 265 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.9% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,237 shares of company stock worth $36,121,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PG traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.87. 225,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

