Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,225 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,121. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

