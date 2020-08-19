Coastline Trust Co Sells 4,365 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,737. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69.

