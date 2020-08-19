Coastline Trust Co Sells 625 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.71. 97,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,631. The stock has a market cap of $304.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

