Coastline Trust Co Sells 990 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. 176,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

