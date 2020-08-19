Coastline Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. 13,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.