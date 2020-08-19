Coastline Trust Co Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 133,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 283,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. 475,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,682,246. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

