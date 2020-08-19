COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s (CLPBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

