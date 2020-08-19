Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 108,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

