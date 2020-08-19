Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,600 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. 1,483,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,131,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

