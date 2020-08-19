Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 4,577 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

