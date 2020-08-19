Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,152 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $785,000. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 43.7% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,107,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. 2,757,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,620,000. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

