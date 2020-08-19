Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 98 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 109.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,587 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.27.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.00. 497,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.51 and its 200-day moving average is $324.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $499.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

