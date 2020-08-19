Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 329,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,860. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

