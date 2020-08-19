Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBKM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 8,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.00.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

