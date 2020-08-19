Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CBKM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 8,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.00.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
