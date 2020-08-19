Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $13.87 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $195.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,445. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

