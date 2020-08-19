Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $40.29 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 3.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $40,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,024 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.40. 93,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.