Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $13.54 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,888 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,539,000. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Target by 842.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,166,000 after acquiring an additional 806,878 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 20.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $17.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.22. 39,897,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $85.53 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

