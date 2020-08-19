Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 114,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in General Mills by 87.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of General Mills by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.