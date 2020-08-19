Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.40. 2,065,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.43. The stock has a market cap of $299.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.