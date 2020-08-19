Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 10,861 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

TER stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 832,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,111. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,390. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

