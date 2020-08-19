Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,192 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AZN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

