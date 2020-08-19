Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

