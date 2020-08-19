Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.62. 1,229,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

