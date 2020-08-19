Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.05. 715,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

