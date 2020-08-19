Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.05. 715,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit