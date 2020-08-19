COVA (COVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $315,943.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market cap of $735,165.84 and $315,943.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.01754835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00189146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00135220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.