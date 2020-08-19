Cummins Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.311 per share on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Cummins has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cummins to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $209.91 on Wednesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

