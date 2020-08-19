DAD Chain (DAD) Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.01 or 0.05535611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00045613 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

