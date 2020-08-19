Dai Price Reaches $1.01 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Dai has a market capitalization of $423.45 million and approximately $61.80 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DDEX, Gate.io and AirSwap. In the last week, Dai has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.01735807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00188869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00134820 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 419,128,809 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,738,723 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, OasisDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Gatecoin, YoBit, Gate.io and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

