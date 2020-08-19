Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd (LON:DFI) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd (LON:DFI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dairy Farm International has a 1 year low of GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.79 ($0.11). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.95.

