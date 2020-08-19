Dimension Chain (EON) Achieves Market Cap of $14.83 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $646,294.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00030897 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

