Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $195,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 93,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,662. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.