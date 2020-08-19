ExclusiveCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,443.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $796,606.42 and approximately $11,443.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.