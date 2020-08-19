Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.42.

Shares of Extendicare stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.59. 433,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,570. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.88.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

