Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.51. 984,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,314,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.88. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $744.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

