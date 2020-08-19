FAI Wealth Management Has $79,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 6,026,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,711,080. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.