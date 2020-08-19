FAI Wealth Management Makes New $47,000 Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

