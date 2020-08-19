FAI Wealth Management Sells 625 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

FAI Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 6.7% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.80. 425,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,780,063. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

