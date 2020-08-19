FAI Wealth Management Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after purchasing an additional 944,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,413 shares of company stock worth $4,309,335. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. 426,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

