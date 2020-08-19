FAI Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FAI Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

DVY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,328. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

