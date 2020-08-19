Fireball 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,897.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00037530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $104,065.67 and approximately $19,897.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00785942 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.23 or 0.01101771 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021025 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000674 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004938 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Fireball Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.