Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $274.10 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $274,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $40.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,558.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,496.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,379.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,025.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

