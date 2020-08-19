Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 591 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after acquiring an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,237. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.31 and a 200-day moving average of $249.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

