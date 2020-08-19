Forbes J M & Co. LLP Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after acquiring an additional 234,035 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after acquiring an additional 601,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,745,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

