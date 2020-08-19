Forbes J M & Co. LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after acquiring an additional 328,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.22. 2,067,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.58. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.