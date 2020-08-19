Forbes J M & Co. LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.88. 1,013,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,575. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $251.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average of $204.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

