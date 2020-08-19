Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S comprises about 2.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NSRGY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.92. 214,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $109.20. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.35.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

