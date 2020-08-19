Forbes J M & Co. LLP Invests $9.25 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,220 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,000. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,744,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.