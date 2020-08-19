Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 135 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,953,000 after purchasing an additional 733,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,320,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.