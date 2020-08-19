Forbes J M & Co. LLP Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,024 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,237. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

